HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jerome B. Ferguson, age 82 of Hubbard, passed away on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Hospice of the Valley Hospice House.

Jerome was born September 28, 1939 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of Jerome B. and Hazel D. McConnell Ferguson.

He was a 1957 graduate of Hubbard High School; attended Westminster College and Youngstown State University.

He enjoyed dancing, theater, tennis and ran in the Peace Race.

Jerome worked at Dairy Ranch, Spiech’s Mens and Boys Wear, both of Hubbard and in the records office at Cafaro Hospital for many years.

He attended Tabernacle Evangelical Church in Austintown.

He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family: his siblings, Kay (James) Flauto of Austintown, Carol (Patrick) Huber of Dublin and Debbie (Walter) White of Hubbard; nieces and nephews, Billy Hart, Erin (Bill) Fullerman, Megan (AJ) Crisucci and Jami (Ryan) Evans; six great-nieces and great-nephews and his dog, Simon.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, James “Fergie” Ferguson.

Private services will be held at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Jerome’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

