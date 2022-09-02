GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeremiah Lee Honthy, age 24, of Girard passed away on Wednesday August 31, 2022.

Jeremiah was born September 23, 1997 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of Mark Morris and Jennifer Honthy.

He was a graduate of Liberty High School.

Jeremiah worked in the construction and landscaping business and was a member of Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

Jeremiah will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family; his parents Jennifer Honthy and Stepfather David Pugh of Girard, Ohio, his father Mark Morris of Mineral Ridge, Ohio, his siblings Elizabeth Pugh (Katie Pugh) of Warren, Ohio, Michael Morris of Ohio, Anna Pugh of Girard, Ohio, and grandmothers Bernice Pugh of Poland, Ohio, and Carol Honthy of Canfield, Ohio.

He also leaves his aunts and uncles, William (Kathy) Pugh of Boston, Massachusetts, Suzanne (Chuck)Troll of DuBois, Pennsylvania, Joseph (Laurie) Honthy of Cincinnati, Ohio, Christine (Erik) Frenzel of Youngstown, Ohio, Steve (Dawn) Honthy of New Jersey, Timothy Honthy of Canfield, Ohio, Gregory Honthy of Salem, Ohio, Scott Honthy of Youngstown, Ohio, Heidi (Dan) Marciniak of Canfield, Ohio, Jonathan Honthy of Canfield, Ohio, Bruce (Deborah) Morris of Ohio, Glenna (Frank) Palmer of Youngstown, Ohio, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Lee Honthy, William Pugh, and grandparents Glen & Iris Morris, and Aunt Winifred Flood.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00p p.m. on Wednesday September 7, 2022, and prayers at 10:15 a.m. on Thursday September 8, 2022 at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial with the Rev. Michael Swierz officiating at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday September 8, 2022 at Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Hubbard.

Jeremiah will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown, Ohio.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

