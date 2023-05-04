HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jason Jerimiah Hopkins, age 38, of Stafford, Virginia, passed away suddenly on Thursday, March 30, 2023.

Jason was born on January 2, 1985 in Nurnberg, Germany on an Army Base to Shari Root and Jorge Hopkins, Sr.

Jason served in the United States Marine Corps for nine years dedicating his time between his family and his country. During his time in the Marine Corps, Jason was designated as a bulk fuel specialist, all while traveling the world and creating long lasting friendships. After Jason’s military career, he continued to serve his country by starting his own business.

Jason has always been determined and dedicated to both his career and His family. Jason enjoyed all things sports, especially The Ohio State Buckeyes. Jason was an avid collector of sports memorabilia and loved the atmosphere of attending these events. He was a history enthusiast, he enjoyed expanding his knowledge of American and World history.

Jason is survived by his wife, Kaitlyn (Rigatti) Hopkins, they met in San Diego, California by chance and found they shared a small hometown in western Pennsylvania. Jason and Kaitlyn loved traveling together and enjoyed the outdoors and always loved cuddling their black lab, Lillian Louise.

He will be sadly missed by his family: his dear wife, Kaitlyn Hopkins; his daughter, Alyssa Hopkins; his mother. Shari (John) Root-Evans of Hubbard, Ohio; his father, Jorge (Heather) Hopkins, Sr. of Warren, Ohio; grandmother, Sue (Steve) Chapman-Butcher of Hubbard, Ohio; brother, Jorge Hopkins, Jr.; sister, Jennifer (Kurt) Hopkins-Moore; niece, Sadie Hopkins-Evans; niece, Peighton Moore aka by JJ Master P; nephew, Jase Moore; uncle, William Owen Root of Florida; aunt, Terrie Root-McCoy of Hubbard; sister-in-law, Francesca Rigatti and father-in-law, Steven Rigatti, both of Virginia.

There will be services held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Corner House Christian Church, 6954 Chestnut Ridge Road, Hubbard, Ohio, with Pastor David Coxson officiating.

Jason will be laid to rest at Corner House Cemetery with military honors provided by United States Marine Corps.

