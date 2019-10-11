Janice M. Preston, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There will be a memorial service at 6:00 p.m., on Monday, October 14, 2019, at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home, with the Reverend, Michael Swierz, officiating, for Janice M. Preston, 77, of Hubbard who passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019.

Janice was born, September 12, 1942, in Jeannette, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Louis Gene and Vera Sanders Izzo and was a graduate of Jeannette High School.

Janice was a police dispatcher for Shenango Township and later a 911 dispatcher for Mercer County.

She was a member of Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Hubbard.

Janice will be sadly missed and remembered by her family, her son, Ron Duez of Hubbard; daughter-in-law, Tracy Duez of Farrell, Pennsylvania; her grandchildren, Tyler (Emily) Duez of Hubbard, Meghan Duez of Hubbard and a great-granddaughter, Bentleigh.

She also leaves her brother, Louis (Ann) Izzo of Jeannette, Pennsylvania; cousin, Chris Tatarak of East Palestine, Ohio, along with many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her infant sister, Regina.

Janice loved baking and cooking, sharing her treats with family and friends. She was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan, watching every game. You could always count on a reminder “Don’t forget, Pens on at 7!” Janice was most proud of her grandchildren and rarely missed an event. Always sitting in the front row, cheering them both on.

There will be calling hours prior to the service from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., on Monday, October 14, 2019, at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made in Janice’s memory to Tails of Hope, PO Box 1023, Hermitage, PA 16148.

A television tribute will air Monday, October 14 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.