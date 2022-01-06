NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet D. Fair; age 81 of Niles passed away on Tuesday January 4, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Warren.

Janet was born September 26, 1940 in New Castle, Pennsylvania a daughter of Harry A. Sr. & Mary Elizabeth Kuhn Cracraft.

She was a 1958 graduate of North High School.

Janet was an assembler at Liberty Manufacturing in Liberty, Ohio and later an inspector at Packard Electric for 32 years.

She was kind and good hearted; enjoyed crocheting; shopping on QVC; avid Cleveland Indians fan and watching NASCAR.

Janet was an active member of New Life Lutheran Church.

Her husband Marvin E. Fair Sr. whom she married September 27, 1958 passed away May 31, 2008.

She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family; her sons Marvin E. (Moira) Fair Jr. of Canfield and Douglas E. Fair of Jacksonville, Florida and her granddaughter Rachelle Fair.

She also leaves her siblings; Doris Mesaros of Coitsville; Carole Gifford of Liberty; and Harry (Becky) Cracraft Jr. of Hubbard

Besides her parents; she was preceded in death by her husband; her sisters Harriet Jean Greathouse and June Williams.

Special thanks to all the medical staff and friends that helped with Janet’s care.

There will be a Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m. on Monday January 10, 2022 with calling hours prior to the service from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Janet will be laid to rest at Niles City Cemetery.

The family strongly suggest that all visitors wear a mask.

Memorial contributions may be made in Janet’s memory to New Life Lutheran Church 1181 Churchill Hubbard Road Youngstown, Ohio 44505 or Alzheimer Association 3711 Starr Center Drive Suite 4 Canfield, Ohio 44406.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

