MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jane Scherer, age 83 of Masury, formerly of Hubbard, passed away on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at Addison Health Care Center.

Jane was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the seventh of ten children, to Margaret and John M. Black.

Jane is survived by her special needs granddaughter, Stephany Sheely, to whom she lovingly raised and cared for over 40 years. She is also survived by her children, Cindy Parish of Austintown, Tammy Harris of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Dawn Brownlee of Youngstown, Sheri Inman of Struthers, John Scherer of Mexico and Jill Scherer of Pittsburgh. Jane also leaves behind three devoted sisters, Carol Nicholson, twin sister, Janice Arnold and Donna Masur, all of the Pittsburgh area. She was the grandmother of 23, great-grandmother of 26 and great-great-grandmother of two.

Beside her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Robert Harris; a granddaughter, Lisa Parish, four brothers and two sisters.

Private services will be held at a later date.

Jane will be laid to rest at Bessemer Finish Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Jane’s memory to the donor’s favorite charity.

