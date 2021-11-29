Jane McCarthy, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jane McCarthy, age 96, of Hubbard, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at home on Saturday, November 27, 2021.

Jane was born January 19, 192,5 in Yatesboro, Pennsylvania, a daughter of John and Anastasia Kozak Wuycheck.

She was a nurse during World War II and Korea with the Cadet Nurse Corps and was an RN for many years at Montefiore Hospital in Pittsburgh and later in Youngstown, retiring in 1955.

Jane enjoyed spending time with her family and sold Avon for 25 years and was in the Presidents Club every year.

She was a charter member of the Queen of the Holy Rosary Church in Vienna.

Her husband, Joseph McCarthy, whom she married May 2, 1953, passed away on February 20, 1994.

She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family; her children, John P. (Kathleen) McCarthy of Chesterland, Ohio, Mary Madeline of Howland, Ohio, Michael (Barbara) McCarthy of Marietta, Georgia, Kevin McCarthy of Hubbard, Ohio; five grandchildren, Patrick, Garrett, Joseph, Mary, Kristin and three great-grandchildren, Jason, Otis, Maeve and her dog, Cooper.

Besides her parents; she was preceded in death by her husband and brothers, Ludwig, John and Frank and sisters, Mary, Bernice, Suzanne and Helen.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m., on Thursday, December 2, 2021, with calling hours prior to the Mass, from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m., at Queen of the Holy Rosary Church in Vienna.

Family and friends may call on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Jane will be laid to rest at Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna.

Memorial contributions may be made in Jane’s memory to Queen of the Holy Rosary Church, 291 Scoville Drive Vienna, Ohio, 44473

