Jane L. Garland, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jane L. Garland, age 57, of Girard passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

Jane was born August 25, 1963 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of Alton D., Sr. and Naomi M. Dennison Hollabaugh.

She was a 1981 graduate of Howland Christian High School.

Jane was proud to be a mom and grandma.

Her husband Ellwood R. Garland, Sr. whom she married June 6, 1981 passed away on March 4, 2021.

Jane will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family, her children, Ellwood R. (fiancé Jessica Kasiewicz) Garland, Jr. of Niles, Christopher D. Garland, Naomi L. (Joshua) Andrews and Rebecca A. Garland, all of Girard; grandson, Korbin R. Garland and step-grandchildren, Kayla N. Christopher and Evan B. Kasiewicz. She also leaves her siblings, Ellen Marie (James) Black of Girard, Boyd Lamont Hollabaugh of Youngstown, Alton Don Hollabaugh of Niles and Linda Mae (Michael) Machi of Youngstown.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; daughter, Samantha Rae Garland and infant sister, Rebecca Hollabaugh.

Calling hours will be held prior to the service on Thursday, March 25, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home in Hubbard.

There will be services held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at the funeral home.

Due to COVID-19 safety precautions will be taken, the six-foot rule will be honored and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allow please wear a mask.

Jane will be laid to rest at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.

