Jane E. Stephens, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jane E. Stephens, age 95 of Struthers, formerly of Liberty Township, passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Maplecrest Nursing Home in Struthers.

Jane was born December 5, 1925 in Scranton, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Harry and Esther Enstrom Jenkin.

She was a sales clerk at Woolworth in the Eastwood Mall for 20 years.

Jane was a member Highway Tabernacle Church and it’s Senior Citizen Group.

Jane loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Her husband, John I. Stephens, whom she married January 19, 1945, passed away March 25, 1969 .

She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her son, John H. (Patricia) Stephens of Struthers; two grandchildren, John T. Stephens and Lisa L. (David) Popa and three great-grandchildren, Sarah, Mikey and Emily.

She also leaves her sister-in-law, Sandy Jenkin of Salem, North Carolina and several nieces and nephews.

Beside her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; her brothers, David Jenkin and James Jenkin and sisters, Lillian Fay and Alice Fiedler.

There were private services held on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Jane will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Jane’s memory to Highway Tabernacle Church Senior Citizen Group, 3000 S Raccoon Road, Austintown, OH 44515.

Due to the current health situation, family and friends are encouraged to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

