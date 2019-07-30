Jane E. Clingan, New Bedford, PA – Obituary

NEW BEDFORD, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – There will be services held at 11:00 a.m., with a luncheon to follow on Saturday August 3, 2019, at New Bedford Evangelical Presbyterian Church in New Bedford, Pennsylvania, for Jane E. Clingan, formerly of New Bedford, who passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019, at The Middletown Home in Middletown, Pennsylvania.

Jane was born April 2, 1922, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Howard and Veda Faust Jones and graduated from Scienceville High School in 1940.

Jane was an active member of the New Bedford Evangelical Presbyterian Church, where she was in the choir, the bell choir, was a deacon, an elder, and a Sunday school teacher.

She also was a past member of the Youngstown Area Community Concert Band and the Canfield Community Band.

She lived for nine years with her daughter, Carla, where she was active in the orchestra and senior fellowship at Fairview Village Church of the Nazarene.

The last two years of her life were spent at The Middletown Home in Middletown, Pennsylvania.

Her husband, Claude R. Clingan, whom she married October 19, 1943, passed away September 16, 2003.

Jane will be sadly missed and remembered by her family; her children, Mark R. (Darlene) Clingan of Morgantown, West Virginia, Claudia J. (Donald) Holtzman of Hershey, Pennsylvania, Carla L. Himes of Collegeville, Pennsylvania and her grandchildren.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband and her brothers, Howard Jones and Morgan Jones.

Jane will be laid to rest at Jackson Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Jane’s memory to New Bedford Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 151 Woodland Drive, Pulaski, PA 16143.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home. Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

