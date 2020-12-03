James V. Ditata, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James V. Ditata, age 90, formerly of Austintown passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Mount Alverna Village in Parma, Ohio.

James was born November 4, 1930 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of Roger & Julia Labate Ditata.

He was a 1948 graduate of East High School.

James was a truck driver for Giant Eagle retiring in 1992 after 40 years of service.

He was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish in Austintown and enjoyed bowling, walking and woodworking.

He was a veteran of the United States Army serving during the Korean War.

His wife the former Dorothy Butala whom he married July 7, 1979 passed away March 11, 2019.

James will be forever missed and remembered by his family, his children, James R. (Sharon) Ditata of Parma, Kathleen Ditata-Pontius of Austintown, Richard Richardson and John “Duffey” Richardson, both of Hubbard; grandchildren, Kevin (Jenna) Pontius II, Brett P. Pontius, Joshua J. (Erica) Pontius, Kathryn E. Pontius and Yarnell Allred and great-grandchildren, Kayla, Brittany, Miciah, Sadie Grace and Maximus.

He also leaves his sister, Lucy Glaser of Tice, Florida.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife; his sisters, Lena Ditata, Marie DeSalvo and Rose Como and brothers, Patrick Ditata, Anthony J. Ditata and Dominic Ditata.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish in Austintown.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial with the Rev. Kevin Peters officiating at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, December 7, 2020 at the church.

Due to COVID-19, safety precautions will be taken, the six-foot rule will be honored and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allow please wear a mask.

James will be laid to rest at Resurrection Cemetery in Austintown.

Memorial contributions may be made in James’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home in Hubbard.

Due to the current health situation, family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

