HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Todd Viele, age 81 of Hubbard, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren.

James was born March 31, 1942 in Franklin, Pennsylvania, a son of Walter and Pauline Mowrey Viele.

He was a 1960 graduate of Franklin High School.

James was a DJ and Production Manager for 45 years, started his career at WFRA in Franklin, Pennsylvania; was a DJ at WHOT in Youngstown;, created WSRD Wizard /Jerry Starr DJ production director and was the last of The Good Guys retiring in 2002.

He was a member of National Radio Club, past president of Mahoning Valley Amateur Radio Association, Mercer County Amateur Radio Club, Broadcasters Hall of Fame, ARRL W8JV call sign Honors Award. He also was a Hot Air Balloon Pilot N4031V and member of Twin State Auto Racing Club.

He will be fondly remembered and sadly miss by his family: his wife, the former Bonnie L. Hammond whom he married February 28, 1973; his daughter, Jamie (Brian) Moon of Midlothian, Virginia and two grandchildren, Bailey Moon and Hunter Moon. He also leaves his sister, Marcia (Dominic) Morelli of Branson, Missouri.

His parents preceded him in death.

Per James wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held.

