HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James R. Thrasher, age 67, of Hubbard passed away at home on Thursday, September 1, 2022.

James was born August 27, 1955 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of James Russell and Rosemary Maurer Thrasher.

He was a 1974 graduate of Boardman High School.

James worked in construction for many years and was a veteran of the United States Air Force.

He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family: his daughter, Rosemary (David) Roberts of Peculiar, Missouri and granddaughter, Lilah and his son, Troy Thrasher of Wheatridge, Colorado. He also leaves his sister, Tracey Thrasher of Hubbard, Ohio and brother, Cliff Thrasher (Brad Fox) of San Diego, California.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Jared Thrasher.

There are no calling hours or services.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home. Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of James R. Thrasher, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.