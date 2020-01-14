James R. Hurl, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There will be a memorial service held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home for James R. Hurl, age 86 of Hubbard, who passed away surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital in Youngstown.

James was born September 8, 1933 in Sharon, Pennsylvania a son of Michael and Eliza Cadwallader Hurl.

He was a 1951 graduate of Hubbard High School.

James was a mechanical draftsman at Wean United for many years retiring in 1996.

He was a veteran of the United States Army.

His wife, the former Carol Rae Farmer, whom he married September 1, 1956 passed away April 30, 2017.

He will be sadly missed and remembered by his family: his son, James R. (Cheryl) Hurl, Jr. of Spring, Texas; his daughters, Jill A. Breen of Tallmadge and Amy S. Hurl of Hubbard; his grandchildren, Jennifer Rusk, Meagan (Justin) Hurl-Wells, Ross (Rosallin) Wylie, Carl Zents, Jr., Meredith (Charles) Wylie-Kindle, Kirk Zents, Paige (David) Goldberg and Reid (Lauren) Zents and 14 great-grandchildren. He also leaves his sisters, Lois Doughton of Liberty, Ohio and Janice (Fred) Anderson of Lafayette, Indiana.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife; his brother, John Hurl and sisters, Ruth Dowd, Betty Dole, Doris Hudavoni and Naomi Tremba.

There will be calling hours prior to the service on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

