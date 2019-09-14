James R. Auman, Austintown, Ohio – Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There will be services held on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home, for James R. Auman age 74, of Austintown, who passed away surrounded by his loving family on Friday, September 13, 2019, at The Cleveland Clinic.

Jim was born March 29, 1945 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Eugene Frank and Rita Marie Martin Auman.

He worked at the former Reynolds & Bookout of Youngstown from 1963 until leaving as manager in 1981. He later worked for ten years as a manufacturer’s representative at Kayes Company in Columbus before starting his own business at Parts Room Supply in 1997.

Jim enjoyed Ohio State Football, the Cleveland Browns and Notre Dame.

He was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Austintown.

He will be sadly missed and remembered by his family; his wife, the former Deborah McCarthy, whom he married November 4, 1988; his children, J.G. (Tamara) Auman of Nashville, Tennessee, Courtney Auman and Christopher Auman, both of Cleveland; two grandchildren, Brittany (Greg) Blocker and Nicola Auman and one great-granddaughter, Hazel.

He also leaves his sisters, Nancy Jean (Ken) Martin of Mayock, North Carolina, Sandy (Bob) Kerr of New Middletown, Ohio and Christina (Kevin Forshee) Holmes-Forshee of Eldersburg, Maryland.

Jim also leaves a special friend of 60 years, Lary Ladigo.

His parents preceded him in death.

There will be calling hours on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 prior to the service from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Special thanks to Nicole Phelps for her dedication and love of Jim, without her the business would not have survived.

Memorial contributions may be made in Jim’s memory to Cleveland Clinic Foundation, 1422 Euclid Avenue Suite 1300 Cleveland, Ohio 44115.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

