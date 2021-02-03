James John Hutz, Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James John Hutz, age 60, of Brookfield, died unexpectedly at his residence on Monday, February 1, 2021.

James was born August 18, 1960, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of James G. and Janice R. Groff Hutz.

He was a 1978 graduate of Hubbard High School.

James was a sign installer for many years at Hutz Sign Company of Youngstown.

He enjoyed watching sports, trading stocks and spending time with loved ones.

He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his children, Chad (Patty)Kingery of Lucas, Ohio and Alexandra Hutz of Masury; two grandchildren, Henry and Marie; his parents, James and Janice Hutz of Liberty Township and his former wife, Lisa Hutz, of Meadville, Pennsylvania; he also leaves his siblings, David (Madge) Hutz of Chagrin Falls, Ohio and Donna Hutz of Hubbard and his nephew, Joe Hutz and nieces, Catherine Hutz and Elizabeth Hutz.

There will be a memorial service held at 1:00 p.m., on Saturday, February 6, 2021, with calling hours prior the service from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., at the Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Due to COVID-19 safety precautions will be taken, the six-foot rule will be honored and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allow please wear a mask.

Due to the current health situation, family and friends are encouraged to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

