HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Harvey Williams, age 81 of Hubbard, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at The Gables of Canton.

James was born August 5, 1940 in Steubenville, Ohio a son of Howard J. and Hazel E. Hardgrove Williams.

He was a 1958 graduate of Carrollton High School and later graduated from Youngstown State University.

James was a traffic manager at Valley Mould and Iron, Duferco Steel and Stoney’s Trucking.

He was a member of Corner House Christian Church of Hubbard and was a Troop leader for Boy Scout Troop 112.

His interests included gardening, golfed in several golf leagues and teaching his grandsons to play golf.

He was a member of the Youngstown Traffic Club.

His wife, the former Ethelene L. Sheldon, whom he married June 24, 1960, passed away September 4, 2021.

He will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by his family: his children, Debra M. (Alan) Morris of Hayes, Virginia, James Douglas (Anita) Williams of Bristolville, Ohio, Lora L. Bancroft of Hubbard, Ohio and Sharlene L. (Victor) Yarger of Tellico Plains, Tennessee; his grandchildren, Megan and Mike Peteler, Kayla and Michael Buckner, Neil Yarger, Amanda and Dan Parson, Angela and Andrew Macala, Rachel and Joe Waltemire, Aaron and Lauren Williams, Jewelya Williams, Andrea Williams, Natalie Bancroft and Zoe Williams; great-grandchildren, Leif, Ada, Kolton, Mikki, Lexi, Sadie, Charlotte and Noah and one great-great-grandchild, Everleigh.

He also leaves his brother, Thomas Williams of South San Francisco, California and his sister, Lola Stiffler of Kensington, Ohio.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife; his son-in-law, John Bancroft and sister, Sara Naylor.

A family memorial service will be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home. Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 12 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.