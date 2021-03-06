James H. Rigney IV, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBAD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James H. Rigney IV, age 69, of Hubbard, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Friday, March 5, 2021 at Hospice of the Valley Hospice House in Poland.

James was born May 22, 1951 in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, a son of James H. III and Jean A. Vrabel Rigney III.

He was a 1969 graduate of South High School and later graduated from Youngstown State University with a Bachelor’s Degree.

He was an underwriter for Home Savings and Loan retiring in 2016.

James was a very active member of St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church in Youngstown and coached HCYL girls soccer and softball. He also was involved in the 1970’s with a group through the YMCA Indian Guides and Princesses.

He also liked working on cars, working around the house, going skiing and family trips to the Outer Banks and Lake Erie.

He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family; his wife, the former Margie Darko whom he married June 26, 1971; his daughters, Jennifer Ristvey of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, Jamie (Michael) Babyak of Aurora, Ohio and his grandchildren, David Ristvey, Michael Ristvey, Aubrey Babyak and Emma Babyak.

He also leaves his siblings, Jack (Becky) Rigney of Poland and Janie Pierman of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

His parents preceded him in death.

Calling hours will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday March 10, 2021 at St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church in Youngstown

There will be a Divine Liturgy at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday March 10, 2021 at the church.

Due to COVID-19 safety precautions will be taken, the six-foot rule will be honored and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allow please wear a mask.

Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street Youngstown, OH 44512.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Due to the current health situation family and friends are encouraged to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

