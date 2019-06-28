James E. “Gene” Conn Obituary

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There will be services held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at the Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home, for James E. “Gene” Conn, 72, of Poland, who passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Friday, June 28, 2019.

Gene was born December 26, 1946, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a son of James E. and Roberta Sample Conn.

He was a plumber and boiler engineer for 40 years at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown, retiring in 2003.

Gene was a sergeant in the United States Air Force, serving during the Vietnam Era.

He will be sadly missed and remembered by his family; his wife, the former Patricia Scheckelhoff, whom he married July 23, 1966 and his son, Attorney Paul C. Conn of Poland. He also leaves his sisters, Jane Javorchik of Hubbard and Nancy (Ed) Stewart of Brookfield.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Conn.

There will be calling hours on Monday, July 1, 2019, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Tuesday, July 2, 2019, prior to the service, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at the Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Gene will be laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery in New Bedford, Pennsylvania.

