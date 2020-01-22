James A. “Pickle” Rigby, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James A. “Pickle” Rigby, age 71, of Hubbard passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Ohio Living Park Vista in Youngstown.

James was born April 16, 1948 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of James E. and Isabelle Notman Rigby.

He was a 1966 graduate of Hubbard High School.

James loved hunting and fishing; his favorite being flintlock hunting in Pennsylvania and musky fishing in the United States and Canada. He was a proud member of the NRA, member of Western Reserve Fish & Game of Mercer, Pennsylvania, Delta Waterfowl and Ducks Unlimited, was a son of the American Legion Post 432 in Wheatland, Pennsylvania, associate member of American Legion Post 462 of Linesville, Pennsylvania and a social member of the Hubbard VFW. James was also an avid Ohio State fan.

He is survived by his sister, Joan (James) Peterson of Mission Viego, California, four nephews and a niece.

His parents preceded him in death.

There will be calling hours on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

James will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

A television tribute will air Thursday, January 23, at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.

