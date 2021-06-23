James A. Carsone, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James A. Carsone, age 52 of Girard, passed away on Monday June 21, 2021 at the Hospice House in Poland.

James was born October 11, 1968 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of Ralph J. and Anna M. Theiss Carsone.

He was a 1986 graduate of Brookfield High School.

He enjoyed the outdoors, hiking, nature and campfires.

He was a dock worker for many years at Estes Express Lines in West Middlesex, Pennsylvania.

He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Hubbard.

James will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family: his wife, the former Kelly Lazich; his children, Kendra Kovach of Greenville, Pennsylvania, Ashley (Craig) Scudder of Oswego, Illinois and Zachary Hackett of Girard and five grandchildren. He also leaves his siblings, Ralph (Dawn) Carsone of Brookfield and Heidi (Jeff) Gollner of Austintown.

His parents preceded him in death.

There will be services held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday June 26, 2021 with calling hours prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made in James’s memory to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

