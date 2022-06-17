HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James A. Barca, Sr., age 92 of Hubbard, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, June 11, 2022.

James was born June 13, 1929 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son of James V. and Audrene Davidson Barca.

He worked at Westinghouse Electric in Sharon, Pennsylvania and later in the receiving department at Stambaugh Thompsons in Hermitage. In retirement he delivered for Fish & Field Report and Mini Merchant.

James was a 1947 graduate of Sharon High School.

He was a member of Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Hubbard.

He enjoyed playing cards and loved spending time with his family.

His wife, the former Jo Ann M. Lyons, whom he married September 19, 1947, passed away October 14, 2005.

James will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family: his children, Nancy (David) Garver of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, Judi (Rick) Henninger of Austintown, Ohio, James A. (Claudia) Barca, Jr. of Andover, Ohio and Larry M. (Maria) Barca of Hubbard, Ohio; four grandchildren, Yvonne (Scott) Rentz, Jason Henninger, Marc A. (Stephanie) Barca and Matthew J. (Kate) Barca; two stepgrandchildren, seven great-grandchildren,four stepgreat-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. He also leaves his brother, Dean Barca of Sharpsville.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife.

There was a private Mass of Christian Burial held on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael Swierz officiating.

James was laid to rest at Brookfield Township Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home. Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

