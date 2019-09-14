Jack C. Brocious, Hubbard, Ohio – Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There will be a memorial service at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, September 16, 2019, at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home, for Jack C. Brocious, age 80, of Hubbard who passed on Friday, September 13, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

Jack was born November 17, 1938 in Mayport, Pennsylvania, a son of Charles Malvin and Elva Viola Minick Brocious.

He was an electrician at Tri Area Electric in Youngstown for 50 years retiring in 2000.

Jack was a mason and a member of Blue Lodge, 672 Girard-Liberty.

He will be sadly missed and remembered by his family; his wife, the former Alice J. Davis, whom he married June 11, 1960; his daughter, Wendy (Larry) Kowalski of Columbia, Tennessee; 16 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren and a son-in-law, Jeff Rice of Champion, Ohio.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Lisa Rice; sisters, Mildred Huffman, Dorothy Long and Norma Shaffer and his brothers, Wilmer Brocious, Earnest Brocious, William Brocious and James Brocious.

There will be calling hours prior to the service on Monday, September 16, 2019 from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.