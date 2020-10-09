Irene M Koosh, Brookfield Township, Ohio

BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Irene M. Koosh, age 77, of Brookfield Township, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Irene was born June 29, 1943 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter of William and Ethel Harpster Coxson.

She was a graduate of Brookfield High School.

Irene was a nail tech for over 30 years.

She enjoyed watching her granddaughters play softball and volleyball, going to the casino and was a phenomenal cook. Her greatest accomplishment in life was the deep love she had for her family.

She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family, her husband, John L. Koosh, whom she married June 11, 1966; her son, Shawn (Susan) Koosh of Canton, Ohio and daughter, Aimee Koosh of Uniontown, Ohio and two grandchildren, Sydnee Koosh and Sienna Koosh.

She also leaves her sisters, Wilma (Jim) DeMay and Carol Patterson, both of Masury, Ohio.

Beside her parents, she was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Kayleen Koosh and her sisters, Freda Karlovich, Melda Syslo, Brenda Cox and Billie Frampton.

There are no calling hours or services.

Memorial contributions may be made in Irene’s memory to No Stone Unturned Foundation P.O. Box, 654 Manhattan, Kansas 66505.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Due to the current health situation, family and friends are encouraged to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

