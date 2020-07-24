Howard W. Doyle, Jr., Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Howard W. Doyle, Jr., age 56, of Hubbard, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Friday, July 17, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

Howie was born March 13, 1964, in Jamestown, Pennsylvani, a son of Howard W., Sr. and Linda Jane Edwards Doyle.

He was a 1982 graduate of Hubbard High School.

Howie was a self-employed carpenter for many years.

Howie enjoyed running his RC trucks and airplanes, he loved his trains and was such a big kid at heart. He enjoyed boating, fixing things, being creative, wood working, laughing and telling jokes and spending time with his family and friends. He also never missed a Sunday at the local flea market. His granddaughters were the apple of his eye along with his dogs Bella and Elsa.

He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.

Howie was a beloved father, son, spouse, brother and friend.

He will be sadly missed and remembered by his family, his lifelong partner, Cheryl Hake; his daughter, Crystal (Jon) Rose of Hubbard; grandchildren, Autumn A. Rose, Elizabeth S. Rose and his mother, Linda Jane Doyle of Milford, Pennsylvania.

He also leaves his sisters Bonnie (Nicholas) Toda of Hubbard and Belinda Doyle (Art Zeroulias) of Milford, Pennsylvania.

His father preceded him in death.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Due to the current health situation, family and friends are encouraged to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

