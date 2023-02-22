LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Hilda Barbara Skruck, age 98 of Liberty Township, formerly of Hubbard, passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, February 21, 2023 to be with Jesus, at Liberty Health Care Center.

Hilda was born June 6, 1924 in Herington, Kansas a daughter of Jacob and Barbara Koch Zitterkoph and graduated from Gering High School in 1942 in Gering, Nebraska.

Hilda met William M. Skruck, Sr., the love of her life, in 1943 when he was stationed in Alliance, Nebraska with the U.S. Army Airborne. She prayerfully waited two and a half years to his honorable departure to include a Purple Heart Medal to be married on December 6, 1945 in Gering, Nebraska. They were married for 65 years until he preceded her death on February 12, 2010.

A dedicated homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Hilda with her husband, Bill, made their home in Hubbard where they raised four children. She enjoyed spending time with her family, six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren and was extremely proud of their accomplishments.

She was an active member of Grace Lutheran Church in Hubbard where she was a Sunday school teacher, summer Bible School teacher and helped with the church’s hospitality for many years.

Hilda had many passions throughout her life. She enjoyed all activities with family and friends to include growing her flower garden, following Ohio State and Nebraska football, reading, working crossword puzzles, watching cooking shows on TV and her happiest moments were spent at family get togethers and holiday dinners. Her family will miss her famous turkey dinners with stuffing.

Hilda will always be remembered and loved by her family and friends for her generosity and beautiful smile.

She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family: her sons, Robert (Donna) Skruck, Sr. of Plain City, Ohio, Randall (Judith) Skruck and Chris Skruck, both of Hubbard; daughter-in-law, Joanne Skruck of Upper St. Clair; six grandchildren, Robert (Christie) Skruck, Jr., Todd (Chelsea) Skruck, Bryan Skruck, Courtney (Mark) Dever, Loni (Bob) Lutz and Daniel Skruck and ten great-grandchildren.

Beside her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; her oldest son, William Skruck, Jr.; four brothers, Archie (Claire) Zitterkoph, Conrad (Lorraine) Zitterkoph, Harry (Pauline) Zitterkoph and Emmanuel (Rita) Zitterkoph and a sister, Margaret Jerger.

There will be services held on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 11:00 a.m., with calling hours prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at Grace Lutheran Church in Hubbard.

Hilda will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Slemons and the Liberty Health Care Center for the fine care and friendship they extended to her. A special thanks to Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made in Hilda’s memory to Grace Lutheran Church, 111 Hall Avenue, Hubbard, OH 44425.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home. Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

