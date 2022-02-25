HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Hermine C. Bohrer, age 82, of Hubbard, passed away on Monday, February 21, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Hermine was born December 6, 1939 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Herman and Alma Longley Begeot.

She was a cook for 25 years at Tony’s Sandwich Shop in Hubbard.

She was a member of Church Hill United Methodist Church in Liberty.

Hermine enjoyed going to garage sales and flea markets with her daughter, Jonel, she occasionally had her own garage sale selling her own baked goods.

Hermine was always a very compassionate person. She always gave to those in need and often visited nursing facilities at Christmas time dressed up as Santa Claus with gifts for all the residents. She had a heart of gold.

She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family; her husband, Glenn A. Bohrer, Sr. whom she married February 1, 1958; her daughter, Jonel L. Shockley of Hubbard and sons Glenn A. Bohrer, Jr. (Darla McCool) of Columbiana, Michael R. (Melva) Bohrer of Hubbard and Robert D. Bohrer (Debra Heiss) of Jackson; 12 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Herman Begeot, Charles Begeot, Robert Begeot and sisters Delores Kamrad, Alma E. Jessop, Beverly Dull and Betty Jean Moses.

There are no calling hours or services.

Hermine will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Hermine’s memory to Church Hill United Methodist Church 189 Churchill-Hubbard Road, Youngstown, OH 44505.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

