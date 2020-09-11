Helen Pogany, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen Pogany, age 94, of Hubbard passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Omni Manor in Youngstown.

Helen was born May 20, 1926 in Campbell, Ohio a daughter of Egnot and Sofie Kachmar Sosnowchick.

She was an administrative assistant at Hubbard Chamber of Commerce and later worked at Federal Wholesale for many years retiring in 1990.

She was a member of Covenant Life Church in Hubbard.

Her husband Zolton E. Pogany whom she married May 30, 1946, passed away August 4, 2020.

She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family: her son, Michael W. Pogany of Columbus, Ohio and one grandchild.

Beside her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; her brother, John Sosnowchick and her sisters, Olga Kimont and Miss Margaret Sosnowchick.

There are no calling hours or services.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Due to the current health situation, family and friends are encouraged to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

