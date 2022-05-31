HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen L. Deane, age 94, of Hubbard passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Helen was born March 27, 1928 in Cleveland, Ohio a daughter of Edward & Gertrude Wright Rigby.

She was the secretary for Gault Heating Inc. of Hubbard for many years.

Helen enjoyed reading, playing the piano “by ear”, singing, flowers and her cat Gypsy Rose.

She was a member of Coalburg United Methodist Church, where she played the piano, was in the choir and served as treasurer.

Her first husband Arlie Gault whom she married June 20, 1946 passed away June 15, 1975 and her second husband Alfred M. Deane whom she married July 1, 1977 passed away June 12, 2012.

Helen will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family; her children Glenn (Rosalyn) Gault, and Kathy (Chuck) Montgomery, both of Hubbard; seven grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, her son Tommy Gault and brothers Harry Rigby, Francis Rigby and Edward Rigby.

Special thanks to Dr. Howard Slemons and Dr. Raymond Duffett.

Private services were held on Tuesday May 31, 2022 at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Helen was laid to rest at Maple Grove Cemetery in Hubbard.

Memorial contributions may be made in Helen’s memory to Coalburg United Methodist Church 1906 Wick Campbell Road SE Hubbard, Ohio 44425

