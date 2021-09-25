Helen Jean Rydarowicz, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen Jean Rydarowicz, age 74 of Hubbard passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Helen was born November 10, 1946 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of Charles James and Mildred Ada McMurray DeVeto and was a lifelong Hubbard resident.

She was a 1965 graduate of Hubbard High School.

She was a member of Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Hubbard.

Helen was a stay at home wife and mother for 56 years, she loved family gatherings, cooking, baking and was especially known for her delicious cheesecakes. She also loved shopping, planting flowers with her husband and grandson Justin every year making their yard look especially beautiful.

Helen loved to decorate for every holiday, Christmas was her favorite especially shopping for everyone and the big Christmas party for the whole family. She loved going to Hubbard Football games to watch her grandson’s play, Ciarra cheer and Savannah a majorette.

Helen will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family: her husband, Francis Jerome Rydarowicz whom she married July 5, 1965; her children, John Michael Rydarowicz of Hubbard, Ohio, Cheryl Lynn Pregi of Niles, Ohio, Karen Ann Rydarowicz of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, Francis Jerome Rydarowicz, Jr. of Hubbard, Ohio and Diane Marie Rydarowicz of Hubbard, Ohio; 19 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Joanne Marie Varga and brothers, Charles James DeVeto and John R. DeVeto.

There will be a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, September 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Michael Swierz officiating with calling hours prior to the Mass from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m., at Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

The family strongly requests that all visitors wear a mask.

Helen will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

