HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Heather R. Murphy, age 45 of Hubbard, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on Monday, May 29, 2023.

Heather was born November 11, 1977 in Bethesda, Maryland a daughter of Ralph A., Sr. and Victoria Ann Tolla Record.

She was a 1996 graduate of Hubbard High School.

Heather’s family and friends will always remember her sharp wit and sense of humor.

She worked at Youngstown Post Office in building maintenance department for many years.

Heather will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family: her husband, Brian R. Murphy whom she married July 2, 2005; her son, Hunter J. Murphy of Hubbard; her mother, Victoria Ann Record of Hubbard and stepfather and mother-in-law, Samuel L. and Angie Williams of Arkansas. She also leaves her siblings, Richard (Melissa) Record, Ralph (Jodie) Record and Erica (Ryan) Fulton, all of Hubbard and several nieces and nephews.

Her father, Ralph A. Record, Sr. is deceased.

There will be services held on Friday, June 2, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. with calling hours prior to the service from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741 or Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Research, 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889, Dallas, TX 75380.

