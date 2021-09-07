Hazel S. Hunt, Liberty Township, Ohio

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Hazel S. Hunt, age 104, of Liberty Township, entered peacefully into her heavenly home with her Lord and Savior Jesus and all who have gone before her, on Friday, September 3, 2021 with her loving family by her side at Liberty Arms Assisted Living.

Hazel was born February 20, 1917 in Warren, Ohio a daughter of Alexander and Florence Barr Kelly.

She was a member of Liberty Presbyterian Church where she was the first woman elder of the church and a Sunday School Teacher. She also was the former President of Church Women United of Youngstown, volunteered at the Presbyterian Home of Youngstown and Protestant Family Service.

Hazel’s knitting needles were always sparkling, she enjoyed making clothing for the grandchildren and her “famous” Christmas stockings and warming the community with her hats and scarfs.

She enjoyed ballroom dancing at Idora Park and Avon Oaks and spending their winters RVing in Florida.

Her husband, William J. Hunt, whom she married November 25, 1939, passed away April 2, 2007.

She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family: her daughter, Verla (Dexter) Geiger of Hubbard; son-in-law, James Thomas of Loveland, Ohio; her grandchildren, Andrew Geiger, John (Cynthia) Thomas, Brian (Nancy) Thomas and Molly (Andy) Obert and grandson-in-law, Brian Osborne. She was a fun and loving “Grammie” to her “greats”, Alex and Nate Thomas, Breyden and Raine Osborne, JR and Dru Obert and Sage and Hazel Thomas. She also leaves her brother-in-law, Jack Elston of Southington, Ohio and beloved sister-in-law and steady companion, Marion Hunt of Liberty and a myriad of beloved nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Loreen Thomas; granddaughter, Kelly Osborne; brothers, Donald Kelly, Alexander Kelly, Bartholomew Kelly and Jack Kelly and sisters, Iva Kallok, Thelma Baxter and Juanita Elston and beloved brother-in-law, Bud Hunt.

There will be services held at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home with calling hours prior to the service from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

The family strongly requests that all visitors wear a mask.

Hazel will be laid to rest at Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna, Ohio.

We are forever grateful to our good Doctor Slemons and his super staff; our Liberty Arms staff and resident family for their everyday love and compassionate caring which issues straight from the heart of God. You have given us a taste of heaven and wrapped us in your cocoon of safety and caring – we love you and thank you.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Smile Train, 633 3rd Avenue, Floor 9, New York, NY 10017-6796.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Hazel S. Hunt, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 8 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.