HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harriet Jane Rowe, age 89 of Hubbard passed away peacefully on Thursday April 14, 2022 at Continuing Healthcare of Boardman after a series of infirmaties.

Jane was born January 8, 1933 in Indiana County, Idmar, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Frank and Edith Lupke Jacobson. She came to Youngstown in 1952 and Hubbard in 1959.

She had worked at Livingston’s in woman’s apparel in the marking room in Youngstown for many years.

Jane was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Hubbard.

Her husband Dean L. Rowe, whom she married January 24, 1953 passed away July 31, 2020.

She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family, her son, David A. (Mary Lou) Rowe of Lowellville; three grandchildren, Nicholas (Gena) Rowe of Heath, Ohio, Kristen (Bryan) Cramer of Brooksville, Florida and Lauren Rowe (fiance Andrew Tovinitti) of Columbus, Ohio and five great-grandchildren June, Emmy, Nico, Moxie and Rebel.

She also leaves her brother, Arthur Jacobson of Port St. Lucy, Florida.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; her brothers, Harold Jacobson, Henry Jacobson and LaRayne Jacobson and sisters, Frances Koppel, Rosalia Scali, and Ruth Guerrieri.

There will be services held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday May 13, 2022 with calling hours prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Jane will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in her memory to Grace Lutheran Church 111 Hall Avenue Hubbard, OH 44425

