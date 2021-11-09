Gus L. Coxson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (myValleyTributes) – Gus L. Coxson, age 67, of Youngstown, passed away on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at home.

Gus was born August 24, 1954 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son of Gus H. & Alberta E. Ryser Coxson.

He was a 1972 graduate of Hubbard High School.

Gus was a laborer at Wheatland Tube for many years.

He was a member of Corner House Christian Church and Odd Fellows, both of Hubbard.

He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family; his siblings, Sally L. (William) Pisano of Hubbard, James H. Coxson of Hubbard, April (Pete) Koch of Leavittsburg and Jeffrey Coxson.

He also leaves his step-father, John Faber of Hubbard; half-sister, Tracy (David) Wagner of Hubbard and several uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews and one great nephew.

His parents preceded him in death.

There will be services held at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, November 15, 2021 with calling hours prior to the service from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Gus will be laid to rest at Maple Grove Cemetery.

