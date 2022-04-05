YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gregory S. Hanley, age 52 of Cleveland, Ohio, passed away on Monday, April 4, 2022 at Fairview Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio.

Gregory was born July 22, 1969 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Martin J., Jr. and Mary Ann McCulloch Hanley.

He was a 1987 graduate of The Rayen School and a 1992 graduate of Youngstown State University with his Bachelor’s Degree.

He was an operations supervisor for Oriana House for many years.

Gregory will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family: his mother, Mary Ann Hanley of Hubbard; his siblings, Kathleen Hanley (Nick Melfi) of Youngstown, Ohio, Martin J. Hanley III of Columbus, Ohio, Michael R. (Joyce) Hanley of Lowellville, Ohio, Patrick (Lisa) Hanley of Dayton, Ohio, Mary Frances Hanley of Lowellville, Ohio, Jennifer (Craig) Froomkin of Liberty, Ohio and Suzanne M. Hanley of Hubbard, Ohio; several nieces and nephews and close friend, Jesse Sanders of Cleveland, Ohio.

Besides his father, he was preceded in death by his sister, Maureen K. Hanley.

There will be services held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 7, 2022 with calling hours prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Gregory S. Hanley, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, April 6 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.