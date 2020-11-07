Gregory P. Ogarek, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gregory P. Ogarek, age 58, of Hubbard passed away surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Gregory was born November 24, 1961 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of John R., Sr. and Audrey Reents Ogarek.

He was a 1980 graduate of Boardman High School.

Gregory was a mechanic at the former Bliss Manufacturing, and later a truck driver for PAM Transport.

He enjoyed camping and his dog Mandy.

He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family; his wife, the former Beth-Ann Rosenberg whom he married February 21, 1986; his son, Todd (Jennifer) McKinney of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; his daughter, Rena (Jason) Cohol of Hubbard and three grandchildren, Emily, Taylor and Todd, Jr.

Beside his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Vivian Adler and his brothers Christopher Ogarek and John Ogarek, Jr.

There are no calling or services.

Special thanks to Dr. Howard Slemons and Sharon Regional Medical Center for the wonderful care given to Gregory.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Due to the current health situation, family and friends are encouraged to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

To send a flower arrangement to the family of Gregory P. Ogarek, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 8, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.

More stories from WKBN.com: