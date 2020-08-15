Gloria S. Nizen, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gloria S. Nizen, age 73, of Youngstown entered into eternal rest on Monday, August 10, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Gloria was born March 1, 1947 in Geneva, Ohio, a daughter of Daniel and Mayme Gruber Tirabasso.

She was a teacher at Assumption School in Geneva, Ohio and later at Churchill Preschool in Liberty where she touched so many children’s lives while working with beloved friends, Sue Newman, Shirley Phillips and many others.

Gloria was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church in Girard.

Her husband, Carl S. Nizen, whom she married March 4, 1972 passed away on December 13, 2018.

She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family; her son, Tim Nizen (Jill Irish) of Akron, Ohio; her brother, Daniel Tirabasso of Painesville, Ohio and her sister, Mary (Dennis) Woodrum of Bluefield, West Virginia and several nieces and nephews.

Beside her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband and her brother, David Tirabasso.

There will be a memorial service held at a later date.

Gloria will be laid to rest at Oakdale Cemetery in Jefferson, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made in Gloria’s name to Our Community Kitchen, 551 Mahoning Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44502.

