Glenn W. Stiver, Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Glenn W. Stiver, age 88, formerly of Hubbard passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at O’Brien Memorial Nursing Home in Masury.

Glenn was born June 2, 1932 in Hubbard, Ohio a son of George T. and Bertha B. McMillan Stiver.

He was a 1952 graduate of Hubbard High School and a lifelong Hubbard resident.

Glenn was secretary/treasurer for many years at Stiver Chevy Olds in Hubbard. He was a member of Hubbard Volunteer Fire Department for 16 years where he had served as Captain.

Glenn was a member of Central Christian Church and its Harmony Class and was an elder and a trustee. He also was a member of Kiwanis Club of Hubbard for many years and Spring Hills Club.

He was a veteran of the United States Army serving during the Korean War and a life member of Hubbard VFW Post 3767.

Glenn will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family; his wife the former, Barbara L. Mason whom he married November 20, 1954; his son, James W. (Joann) Stiver of Hermitage and his daughter, Barbara Jane Levitt of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; three grandchildren, Misty, Lauren and Michelle and two great-grandchildren, Olivia and Jose.

Beside his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, infant, James T. Stiver, Richard E. Stiver and George A. “Lonnie” Stiver; grandson, Jonathan Levitt and son-in-law, Richard Levitt.

Due to the current pandemic, the family has chosen to have a Celebration Of Life at a later date.

Glenn will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Glenn’s memory to Lupus Foundation of America, 6120 Brandon Avenue Springfield, VA 22150 or American Cancer Society, 525 North Broad Street, Canfield, OH 44406.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Due to the current health situation, family and friends are encouraged to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

To send a flower arrangement to the family of Glenn W. Stiver, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.