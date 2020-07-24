Gladys V. McBride, Liberty Township, Ohio

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gladys Virginia McBride, 100 years old, died Monday, July 20, 2020, in Liberty Township.

In June she tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and she beat it based on two negative tests in July, but the after effects left her too weak to carry on. She is now in the arms of her Lord and Savior.

Gladys was an unassuming, God-fearing, loving person, who was a friend and inspiration to many people. She was the glue that held the family together.

She was born January 12, 1920, in her parents’ house on Caroline Avenue in Hubbard, Ohio, the daughter and only child of Charles and Etta Landgrabe.

She was a lifetime resident of Hubbard, except for a brief time in Brookfield and more recently in Liberty.

She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church from the age of 5. The church was central to her life, and she was an active contributor. She was the church secretary at the young age of 19 and over the years she served as a Sunday School teacher, president of the Women’s Federated Missionary Society, secretary of the Parish Education Committee, member of the Altar Guild and the Stewardship Committee and many others. Within the last year she was still serving on a committee preparing bulletins for Sunday services.

She attended schools in Hubbard and was a honor roll student at HHS, graduating In 1937.

After high school she studied commercial art at Youngstown University. Her love of art continued throughout her life.

In 1938 she met Bill McBride while commuting from Youngstown to Hubbard on the street car. They were married September 23, 1939, in the same house where she was born.

They raised five children on Fox Street in Hubbard. She encouraged her children to be good Christians and good students. She was always there to type a school paper or help prepare a project at the last minute and she was the peacekeeper during their squabbles. She made sure they had nice clothes and school supplies even when money was tight.

She helped her husband lead the Hubbard Booster Club Basketball Tournament for many years, including drawing all the posters and other support activities. She was an ardent fan of Little League baseball, when her husband was one of the first managers and her son Hugh was one of the first players in the early 1950’s. She was also the secretary of the Hubbard PTA and a Cub Scout den mother around that time. She continued to cheer all of her sons’ athletic endeavors throughout their high school years.

Tough financial times in the mid 1950’s forced her to join the workforce. At that point she had some very young children, but she managed to maintain the household, take care of their needs and work full time outside the home. First she worked for the Bear Insurance Agency in Hubbard for a number of years, then for Marshall Gravely Tractor in Youngstown and Austintown for many years. She finished her working career at two other lawn and garden companies and didn’t retire until she was over 70 years old.

In the 1970’s after the children were out of the house Gladys and Bill, Sr., vacationed extensively throughout the US in their Ford pickup. They visited religious sites and Museums and national parks and attended baseball games, sometimes sleeping in the truck bed.

She lived on her own from the time of her husband’s death in 1982 until about one year ago. Up until then she participated in Senior Citizens, Bible Study and Grace Lutheran Church services. Due to failing eyesight she also enjoyed Christian TV and tapes/DVD’s.

She was excited and proud about achieving the age of 100 years in January of this year and joined her extended family in celebration of her life at the Gentry in Hubbard.

Gladys is survived by her five children, Hugh McBride of Hubbard, Kathy (Dave) Sullivan of Poland, Ohio, Bill (Kathy) McBride, Jr., of Louisville, Ohio, Robert McBride of Hubbard, Kevin (Lucy) McBride of Quinton, Virginia and eight grandchildren, Hugh (Kathy) McBride, Jr., of Rancho Cucamonga, California, Brian (Linda) McBride of Ontario, California, Laura Sullivan of Poland, Ohio, David (Teri) Sullivan of Warren, Ohio, Trey (Lori) McBride of Louisvile, Ohio, Keely (Kevin) Snode of Alliance, Ohio, Sean (Morgan) McBride of Charleston, South Carolina and Jason McBride of Charlotte, North Carolina. Also surviving are 10 great-grandchildren, Adohan McBride, Finbar McBride, Cedric McBride, Fiona McBride, Glynis McBride, Liam McBride, Alasdair McBride, Iain McBride, Morgan Snode and Luke McBride.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

Special thanks to Dawn, Taylor and many others at Liberty Healthcare for their care and friendship during the last year.

Due to the pandemic there will be no calling hours or public funeral.

A memorial service will be held at later date.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Grace Lutheran Church 111 Hall Avenue Hubbard, Ohio 44425 in her memory.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Due to the current health situation, family and friends are encouraged to visit the Funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

