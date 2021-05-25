Gladys P. Caughman, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gladys P. Caughman, age 98, formerly of Masury, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at Gillette Nursing Home in Warren.

Gladys was born October 3, 1922 in Hubbard, Ohio a daughter of Arthur and Lena Ralph Price.

She was a 1940 graduate of Hubbard High School and a 1943 graduate of Christian H. Buhl Hospital School of Nursing.

Gladys was a plant nurse for Howell Industries for many years retiring in 1985.

She was the oldest member of First Baptist Church of Hubbard having been a member for 88 years and was a member of its Up & Going Class and SS Club.

Her husband, Jack W. Caughman, whom she married July 28, 1946, passed away November 3, 1988.

She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family: her sons, George A. (Diana) Caughman of Blairsville, Pennsylvania and James R. (Patricia) Caughman of Houston, Texas; four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She also leaves her cousin, Cheryl Strong of Cortland, Ohio and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; brothers, George Price, Russell Price and William Price and sister, Ida Bartholmew.

There will be services held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 29, 2021 with calling hours prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Due to COVID-19 safety precautions will be taken, the six-foot rule will be honored and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allow please wear a mask.

Gladys will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Gladys’ memory to Up & Going Class of the Church, 59 Orchard Avenue, Hubbard, OH 44425.

