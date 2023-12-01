HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Geraldine “Jean” Lopuchovsky, age 85 passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at home on Thursday November 30, 2023.

Geraldine was born March 21, 1938 in Dunbar, Pennsylvania, a daughter of John and Catherine Soltis Smith.

She was a 1956 graduate of Brookfield High School.

Jean was an executive secretary for Westinghouse Electric and later worked in payroll and accounts payable for Retail Grocery Services.

She was a member of Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

Jean enjoyed traveling, going to casinos and loved spending time with her grandchildren.

She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family; her husband, George whom she married August 9, 1958, her children Deborah (Dave) Staples of Downingtown, Pennsylvania, George (Terri) Lopuchovsky of Hubbard, Tina (Mark) Williams of Richmond Hill, Georgia, Gary (Cheryl) Lopuchovsky of Cortland, Ohio, Greg (Sheri) Lopuchovsky of Hubbard, Ohio, Geoff (Maria) Lopuchovsky of Poland, Ohio; 14 grandchildren, Matt (Rachel Weigand) Lopuchovsky, Mike (Rebecca) Lopuchovsky, Amanda (Tim) Delaney, Zac Staples, Jack Williams, Nick Williams, Mark Williams, Ryan Lopuchovsky, Morgan (Javier) Eramus, Brett Lopuchovsky, Bailey Lopuchovsky, Brock Lopuchovsky, Galena Lopuchovsky and Eli Lopuchovsky; a great-grandson, Bryce Lopuchovsky; siblings, John A. Smith of Masury, Ohio, Kathleen (Lewis) Thompson of Hubbard, Ohio, Rosemary (Robert) Barnes of Washington, Linda Sypert of Boardman, Ohio, Marian (William) Kolat of Vienna, Ohio, Eileen (Robert) Greaf of Liberty, Ohio, Martin Smith of Masury and sister-in-law, Mary Smith of Hubbard.

Beside her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Paul Smith, Michael Smith and sisters, Delores DeMay and Dianne Smith.

There will be calling hours on Sunday December 3, 2023 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday December 4, 2023 at 11:00 a.m, with calling hours prior to the Mass from 10:15 – 10:45 a.m. with the Very Reverend Michael Swierz officiating at Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

Jean will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to HEA Children’s Christmas Fund C/O Laura McCleery, Hubbard High School 350 Hall Avenue Hubbard, OH 44425 or Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church Food Pantry 225 North Main Street Hubbard, OH 44425.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Geraldine Lopuchovsky, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, December 3 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.