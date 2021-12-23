HUBBARD, Ohio (MyVAlleyTributes) – Geraldine H. Revis, age 91, of Columbus, formerly of Hubbard passed away on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at ProMedica Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation in Westerville, Ohio.

Geraldine was born October 7, 1930 in Brooklyn, New York, a daughter of Burch & Helen Kerastezy Perry.

She was a printer for the Hubbard Board of Education for 22 years retiring in 1997.

Geraldine was a member of Corner House Christian Church in Hubbard, where she sang in the choir, was a deaconess and worked funeral dinners.

She was an avid baker, and if you knew her, I’m sure you enjoyed her delicious cookies. She baked countless dozens of cookies for friends, family, and troops overseas.

She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family; her husband, Donald R. Revis whom she married October 30, 1959; her children, Debbie Billiter of Salisbury, Maryland; Karen (Ron) Booker of Rock Hill, South Carolina; Donna Decker of Switzer, West Virginia; Scott (Charlene) Revis of Irwin, Pennsylvania; Kelly (Dr. Brad) Needleman of Columbus, Ohio; 13 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

She also leaves her siblings; Meri Kastner of Reno, Nevada; Bruce Perry of Alta, California; Helen Reichard of Granite Bay, California and David (Donna) Perry of Olivehurst, California.

Besides her parents; she was preceded in death by her sisters, Leona McNamara; Gay Piersall and brothers, Burch Perry, Jr., Bradley Perry and Brian Perry.

There will be services held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Corner House Christian Church in Hubbard.

Memorial contributions may be made in Geraldine’s memory to Corner House Christian Church 6954 Chestnut Ridge Road SE, Hubbard, Ohio 44425.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Family and friends may visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

