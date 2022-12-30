HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Georgia T. Bosley, age 94, of Hubbard, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, December 29, 2022.

Georgia was born August 2, 1928 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Henry C., Sr. and Mary D. Aber Ditman.

She was a graduate of East High School and later a graduate of the local Vocational School with a Degree in Hotel Management.

Georgia enjoyed gardening and working on puzzles. She also was a member of American Business Women’s Association, Hubbard Chamber of Commerce and a Girl Scout Leader for Troop 660.

She was the manager of Hubbard Red Barn for many years, retiring in 1986.

Georgia was an active member of Corner House Christian Church, was a Sunday School teacher, Vacation Bible School teacher, member of Happy Wonderers and also member of Women’s Ministry of Andover Christian Church.

Her husband, George J. Bosley, Sr., whom she married February 26, 1948, passed away February 10, 2008.

She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family; her children, Joan E. Boswell of San Angelo, Texas, George J. Bosley, Jr. of Andover, Ohio, Gina Rae (Martin) Yaniglos of Hubbard, Ohio, John T. (Marlene) Bosley of Vienna, Ohio; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She also leaves her brothers, Jess (Charlotte) Ditman of Youngstown, Ohio and Fred (Joy) Ditman of Mesa, Arizona.

Beside her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; her daughter, Patricia A. Bosley; sisters, Mary Rossler, Donna Candella, Cecil Wild, Grace Cerna and brother, Henry Ditman.

There will be calling hours on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 with calling hours prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Georgia will be laid to rest at Corner House Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Corner House Christian Church, 6954 Chestnut Ridge Road SE, Hubbard, OH 44425 or Bella Care Hospice, 5000 Rockside Road, Suite 150, Independence, OH 44131.

