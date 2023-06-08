HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George L. Loveless, Jr., age 84 of Hubbard, passed away peacefully at Sharon Regional Medical Center on Sunday, June 4, 2023.

George was born December 11, 1938 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son of George L., Sr. and Mildred Lehet Loveless.

He was a 1956 graduate of Hubbard High School.

George was the owner and operator of D & J Archery Shop for 46 years.

He was a machinist for Youngstown Sheet & Tube and later an assembler for 30 years at McKay Machine which later became Wean Industries.

George was a member of Grace Lutheran Church and the custodian for many years and a Mason with Western Star # 21.

He was a veteran of the United States Air Force where he was a crew chief KC97G for 5-1/2 years.

His wife, the former Ruth E. Thompson, whom he married November 19, 1960, passed away November 18, 2021.

George will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family: his sons, John R. (Petula) Loveless and David L. (Terri) Loveless, both of Hubbard; five grandchildren, John R., Jr. and Kim, Tylor and Kayla, Zackery and Emily, Aaron and Hannah and David and one great-grandson, Gage.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife and an infant son, Robert L. Loveless.

There will be a memorial service at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, with calling hours prior to the service from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

George will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Lutheran Church, 111 Hall Avenue ,Hubbard, OH 44425.

