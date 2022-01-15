HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George Krlich, age 85 of Hubbard passed away on Sunday December 26, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

George was born April 13, 1936 in Niles, Ohio a son of George and Rose Ahlin Krlich.

He was a 1954 graduate of Niles McKinley High School and later went on to become a draftsman.

George was a draftsman for HK Porter of Warren and later a truck driver for AIM Leasing.

He was a member of Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church and was a volunteer with St. Vincent DePaul.

In his younger days, he loved playing baseball; was an avid reader and enjoyed tinkering with electronics. George was very generous with his time and always there to help others. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family.

He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family; his wife, the former Roberta Wood whom he married April 11, 1959; his children, Jacqueline (Timothy) Reese, Rick (Cindy) Krlich and Jerry (Beth) Krlich, all of Hubbard and Lynette (Brian) Moder of Hermitage; nine grandchildren and two-great grandchildren.

He leaves a sister-in-law and two brothers-in-law and numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his son Darren, three brothers Louis, Michael and Frank and three sisters Antonia, Rose and Angeline.

A private Memorial Mass of Christian Burial with Reverend Michael Swierz officiating was held on Saturday January 15, 2022 at Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

George will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of George Krlich, please visit our sympathy store.