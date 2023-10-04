HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George J. Guidosh, Jr., age 81 of Hubbard, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Monday, October 2, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

George was born July 8, 1942 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of George J., Sr. and Martha L. English Guidosh.

He was an engineer for many years.

He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family: his wife, the former Carol Ann Reeher, whom he married August 30, 1962; his children, Debbie (Mark) Connor of Perry, Ohio, Beth Ann (Joe) Bergan of Madison, Ohio and Michael (Celeste) Guidosh of Waterford, Vermont; nine grandchildren, Samantha (Colin) Hotalen, Christopher Wharram, Alyssa (John) Patka, Ashley Reed, Michael Guidosh, Melissa Guidosh, Stephen Connor, Joseph Bergan and Jacob Bergan and two great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Hotalen and Mackzie Hotalen.

Beside his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Edward Guidosh.

Per his wishes there are no calling hours or services.

Memorial contributions may be made in George’s memory to American Heart Association, 1575 Corporate Woods Parkway # 150, Uniontown, OH 44685 or Kidney Foundation of Ohio, 2831 Prospect Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44115.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home. Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of George J. Guidosh, Jr., please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.