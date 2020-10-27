George E. “Ed” Crouch, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George E. “Ed” Crouch, age 72, of Hubbard passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

George was born January 6, 1948 in Covington, Kentucky a son of John and Adeline Esposito Crouch.

He was a welder at Powell Pressed Steel in Hubbard for many years.

George was a member of Central Christian Church in Hubbard and a veteran of the United States Army.

He enjoyed fishing.

He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family: his wife, the former Barbara A. Bardon, whom he married October 22, 1966 and his son, George E. Crouch, Jr. of Hubbard.

Beside his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, David Crouch; his sister, Carol Martin and an infant grandson, Charles Crouch.

There are no calling hours or services.

George will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Due to the current health situation, family and friends are encouraged to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

