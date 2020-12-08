Geert Steenwijk, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Geert Steenwijk, age 92 of Youngstown, passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020 at Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Geert was born March 21, 1928 in Holland a son of Lucas and Sofie Mietus Steenwijk.

He was a counselor for Bair Foundation in New Wilmington and in 1980 he became a counselor for Shield of Faith Ministry of Youngstown.

He was a member of Living Word Fellowship Church in West Middlesex.

Geert will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his sister, Fokje Vanderhoeven of Holland.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Klass Steenwijk and his sister, Klajd Balfort.

There are no calling hours or services.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

