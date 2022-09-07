HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gayle D. Yeager, age 75 of Hubbard, passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022 at Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Gayle was born September 4, 1947 in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, a son of Vernon and Avenel Thomas Yeager.

He was a 1965 graduate of Hickory High School.

Gayle enjoyed golfing and was very interested in genealogy, finding great joy in serving as the family historian. He was a member of the Hubbard Gridiron Club and an avid and enthusiastic Hubbard Football fan, proudly dedicating countless hours compiling statistics and historical information about the team to share with the community.

He also was a member of Army Reserves.

He worked at Golden Dawn Foods and was a familiar face at Vargo’s Party Shop in Hubbard.

He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family: his wife, Margaret “Peggy” R. Vargo, whom he married November 6, 1971; his daughter, Lisa (Robert) Lodwick and a grandson, Jeremy Lodwick. He also leaves his brother, Lynn (Fang) Yeager of Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Beside his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Judy Dell and his in-laws, John and Rose Vargo, with whom he made his home.

There will be services held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 10, 2022, with calling hours prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m., at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

The family strongly suggest that visitors wear a mask.

Gayle will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hubbard Football Moms, P.O. Box 5, Hubbard, OH 44425.

