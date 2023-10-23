BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary H. Wagner, age 91, of Brookfield passed away from an auto accident on Friday, October 20, 2023.

Gary was born May 4, 1932 in Westover, Pennsylvania. a son of Fieldman and Elvera Baum Wagner.

He was a mechanic for Republic Steel & LTV for 35 years.

His wife, the former Marie A. Crea, whom he married June 27, 1953, passed away April 4, 2014.

He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family: his children, Beverly Dickey of Fletcher, North Carolina, Randall (Carol) Wagner of Greer, South Carolina and Lucinda (Kirk) Waclaski of Hartford, Ohio; two grandchildren, Susan and Linx and three great-grandchildren, Nathaniel, Brenna and Aiden.

Beside his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife and son-in-law, Frederick Dickey.

Gary will be laid to rest at Brookfield Township Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home. Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolence.

